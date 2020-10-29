Guin, Dennis Keith

Denny

02/10/1957 - 10/22/2020



Dennis Keith Guin



On Thursday, October 22, 2020, Dennis Guin, devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 63.



Dennis was born on February 10, 1957 in Charleston, SC to Billy and Wilma (Bailey) Guin. He attended Gateway HS in Denver, CO and joined the workforce shortly thereafter all while trying to hit the big time with his band Eclipse. While suffering as a starving musician, he was just cunning enough to talk the love of his life, Kathleen, into a date. Soon after, in 1978, they were married and had two sons, Phillip and Aaron.



"Denver" Denny had an ample talent at playing guitar and absolutely loved playing in front of crowds as part of the dozen or so bands he played in over the years . Self taught, Dennis played everything from rhythm and blues to rock and roll to metal (mostly to impress his sons and their friends). While his hands were quick on the fret they were never as quick as his smile. Denny was famous for making friends wherever he was just by flashing a smile.



Dennis was preceded in death by his father Billy, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Edward and Leona Erskine, and his step father James Bailey. He is survived by wife of 42 years Kathy, his two children, Phillip and Aaron, his mother, Wilma, his step mother Janie, and his brother Steve. Dennis also is survived by his daughters-in-law Zermene and Suzanne, his three grandchildren, Nevaeha, Taran, and Dylan, as well as his sister-in-law Janet.



No service will be held at this time. Please, no flowers. If you'd care to make a donation, they may be sent to the Food Bank of the Rockies at 10700 E. 45th Ave Denver, CO 80239





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store