Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
6601 South Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO 80121
(303) 771-3960
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
6601 South Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO 80121
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Reitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis L. Reitz


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis L. Reitz Obituary
Reitz, Dennis L.
07/10/1942 - 08/04/2019

Dennis Reitz, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away on Aug. 4th following a admirable fight with cancer. He was 77. A Denver native, Dennis attended South High School where he mastered music - playing anything with a reed for the South High School Band, All City Band, All State Band, All State Orchestra, and the DU Hockey Team. He earned his way into DU on a music scholarship, and played alongside many famous performers at Denver concerts. Later in life, Dennis ran several music shops around town, and founded a limo company. Always taking a genuine interest into other people, he kept driving a limo long after he could retire to spend time with people whom he regarded as friends, not clients.
Dennis is preceded in death by his first wife, Marilyn. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Georgianne "Gigi"; children, David (Joyce), and Kevin (Linda); grandchildren, Rebecca and Stephen; and siblings, Dottie, and Dale. A Celebration of Life will be held on Fri., Aug. 9, 2019 at 2PM at Olinger Chapel Hill in Centennial.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now