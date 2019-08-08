|
Reitz, Dennis L.
07/10/1942 - 08/04/2019
Dennis Reitz, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away on Aug. 4th following a admirable fight with cancer. He was 77. A Denver native, Dennis attended South High School where he mastered music - playing anything with a reed for the South High School Band, All City Band, All State Band, All State Orchestra, and the DU Hockey Team. He earned his way into DU on a music scholarship, and played alongside many famous performers at Denver concerts. Later in life, Dennis ran several music shops around town, and founded a limo company. Always taking a genuine interest into other people, he kept driving a limo long after he could retire to spend time with people whom he regarded as friends, not clients.
Dennis is preceded in death by his first wife, Marilyn. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Georgianne "Gigi"; children, David (Joyce), and Kevin (Linda); grandchildren, Rebecca and Stephen; and siblings, Dottie, and Dale. A Celebration of Life will be held on Fri., Aug. 9, 2019 at 2PM at Olinger Chapel Hill in Centennial.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 8, 2019