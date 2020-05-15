Lozoya, Dennis



Dennis "Unity" Roy Lozoya went to be with the Lord on May 10, 2020. He was born in Denver on July 22, 1981 to Roy Lozoya and Debbie Brown. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Agnes Griego. He is survived by his wife, Yolanda Lozoya; children Sirinity, and Sincirity; grandmother, Lugarda Lozoya, grandfather, Paz Lozoya, parents; Roy Lozoya (Jamie) and Debbie Brown, sister Selena Maes, step-sisters; Shantel and Michaela Kittelson, grandchildren Vinny, Roseliy, and Seahona and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Dennis enjoyed music, watching movies, traveling, and spending time with his family. He and his wife recently enjoyed a trip to Europe. He was very loving, kind, and loyal. As a child, some of his best memories were spent with his Grandma Lugarda, Aunties, Rosa and Sally, as well as Uncles, John and Jerry. They will forever cherish their memories of Dennis.

He was a devoted father and grandfather, son, brother, grandson and nephew. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In order to maintain social-distancing precautions due to Covid-19, funeral services are limited to family and close friends. Once safe to gather, a memorial celebration will be held for Dennis in July 2020.





