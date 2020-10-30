1/2
Dennis Luoma
1948 - 2020
Luoma, Dennis
Charles
1/4/1948 - 7/3/2020
Dennis Charles Luoma, 72, of Aurora, CO passed away on July 3, 2020 in Denver, CO. Dennis was born in Great Falls, MT to John and Theresa Luoma on January 4, 1948. Dennis attended St. Gerard's Catholic School through the 8th Grade and graduated Great Falls High School in 1966. Dennis went on to attend Montana State University graduating with a B.S. of Economics in December 1970.

Dennis married Patricia Howard of Livingston, MT in January 1971 and took a position with Travelers Insurance Company in Great Falls. The couple transferred to Butte, MT in 1972 and returned once again to Great Falls in 1975. Dennis and Pat moved with the company to Hartford, CT in 1976 and were eventually transferred to Colorado in 1979 where they settled. Dennis was a licensed arson investigator and spent his entire career in the property large loss claims department, retiring after 42 years in 2014.

Dennis enjoyed golf, NASCAR, sports, home improvement projects, aviation, wood working and the company of friends and family. He was also an avid weather follower, especially interested in severe weather and storms. In his earlier days, Dennis was an excellent skier and loved to go fishing and camping. He made many good friends through his work that lasted his lifetime. On any given Saturday or Sunday, you could find Dennis sitting on his workbench in his "garage-mahal" watching sports with a cold Coors Light in hand.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, John and Theresa Luoma, and numerous aunts and uncles. Dennis is survived by his wife Patricia Luoma of Littleton, CO, daughter Jennifer Luoma of Woburn, MA, son John Luoma and his wife Shelly of Ken Caryl, CO, brother Russell Luoma of Great Falls, MT, and nephews Jeremy Luoma and Timothy Luoma of Erie, CO and Great Falls, MT respectively. Dennis is additionally survived by a loving and caring extended family.

Dennis was cremated and the family is planning a celebration of life in Great Falls, MT in the spring/summer of 2021. The family wishes to extend a sincere thanks to the staff of the Medical Center of Aurora, Rose Medical Center and Olinger Hampden Mortuary & Cremation for the exceptional care given to Dennis.


Published in Denver Post on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Hampden Mortuary & Cemetery
8600 East Hampden Ave
Denver, CO 80231
3037714636
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
October 26, 2020
Dennis and I became buddies in 1st grade (as soon as we were big enough for our parents to let us ride our bikes the 7 blocks between our houses) and had remained so ever since. As we grew older our lives went different directions but we stayed in touch monthly by telephone and once a year, when he came home to visit family. I even spoke with him in the hospital 2 days before he passed. When we were young he was always there when I needed help or a partner (in crime). We went through Boy Scouts together (our mothers took turns at being Den Mothers), we would meet and walk to high school together each day (until we got jobs and cars), changed high schools together and went to college together. It still hasn't really hit me that he is gone.
Getting old isn't easy! Loosing good friends is a big part of why! Rest in peace Dennis. You are missed. I trust that we will meet again on the other side.
Cliff Reichelt
Friend
October 26, 2020
Dennis was mentor on college life at MSU. Lots of great memories. He had a sweet ride...the yellow beast. Condolences to family.

JP Mansfield
Friend
October 24, 2020
I am so sorry about the loss of Dennis and only wish I would have stayed connected with him over the years. Denny and I were best of friends growing up as kids on the northside of Great Falls, Mt. We had so much fun playing in the neighborhood and his mom always had lunch for us, usually hotdogs. We would ride our bikes to our favorite place of adventure, we called "Fort 2." I will let brother, Rusty, elaborate on that. Even though I've not seen Denny in many years, my memory of him being a fun and dear lifetime friend, has not diminished. I will miss him and will keep his family in my prayers.

Rick Mares, Tacoma, Wa
Rick Mares
October 23, 2020
My Pop’s Dennis was the greatest ever. Most caring, loving and smartest man I have ever known. I love you so much Dad and miss you every single day. Some days are better than others. I know you are with the lord and watching over us all❤❤
John
Son
