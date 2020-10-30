Luoma, Dennis

Dennis Charles Luoma, 72, of Aurora, CO passed away on July 3, 2020 in Denver, CO. Dennis was born in Great Falls, MT to John and Theresa Luoma on January 4, 1948. Dennis attended St. Gerard's Catholic School through the 8th Grade and graduated Great Falls High School in 1966. Dennis went on to attend Montana State University graduating with a B.S. of Economics in December 1970.



Dennis married Patricia Howard of Livingston, MT in January 1971 and took a position with Travelers Insurance Company in Great Falls. The couple transferred to Butte, MT in 1972 and returned once again to Great Falls in 1975. Dennis and Pat moved with the company to Hartford, CT in 1976 and were eventually transferred to Colorado in 1979 where they settled. Dennis was a licensed arson investigator and spent his entire career in the property large loss claims department, retiring after 42 years in 2014.



Dennis enjoyed golf, NASCAR, sports, home improvement projects, aviation, wood working and the company of friends and family. He was also an avid weather follower, especially interested in severe weather and storms. In his earlier days, Dennis was an excellent skier and loved to go fishing and camping. He made many good friends through his work that lasted his lifetime. On any given Saturday or Sunday, you could find Dennis sitting on his workbench in his "garage-mahal" watching sports with a cold Coors Light in hand.



Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, John and Theresa Luoma, and numerous aunts and uncles. Dennis is survived by his wife Patricia Luoma of Littleton, CO, daughter Jennifer Luoma of Woburn, MA, son John Luoma and his wife Shelly of Ken Caryl, CO, brother Russell Luoma of Great Falls, MT, and nephews Jeremy Luoma and Timothy Luoma of Erie, CO and Great Falls, MT respectively. Dennis is additionally survived by a loving and caring extended family.



Dennis was cremated and the family is planning a celebration of life in Great Falls, MT in the spring/summer of 2021. The family wishes to extend a sincere thanks to the staff of the Medical Center of Aurora, Rose Medical Center and Olinger Hampden Mortuary & Cremation for the exceptional care given to Dennis.





