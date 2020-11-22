Merten, Dennis



Dennis T. Merten, age 67, passed peacefully at home on November 13, 2020, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne, his daughter, Angela Jimenez (Anthony), grandsons Tristan and Lucas, step-granddaughter Alana, his brother Barry (Jan), nieces and nephew, Hannah, Julia, and Nick, and stepbrother Bob Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and John Merten, and his stepmother, Maxie Merten. He attended Hinkley High and later served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam. Dennis worked for the City of Aurora, Forestry Division, and for the Town of Parker, Parks Division. We'll miss his smile and kind spirit. Donations to The Denver Hospice, 8289 E. Lowry Blvd., Denver, CO 80230.





