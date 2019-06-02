|
Gorman, Dennise
Sept 2, 1943 - May 29, 2019
Dennise Gorman went to be with the Lord from Alzheimer's disease.
She was born in the Bronx, NY. As a teenager, Dennise was in little theater and played in "Oklahoma" with Gordon McCray. She was in the choir and sang a solo of "Ave Maria" at Midnight Mass. She was a dancer who taught ballroom dancing at Arthur Murrays Dance Studio. Her love of sports led her to being the editor of the HS newspaper sports page. The cute homecoming princess married the captain of the HS football team, Tom Gorman, at 18 years old in Juarez, Mexico. They truly had the storybook marriage. Tom describes her as the perfect partner especially with his 50 years in law enforcement. "I thank God that he gave me a special angel to partner with for over 57 years." Dennise is survived by daughter, Terri, who is a school superintendent in Central California and son, Tom Jr., a retired DEA Assistant-Special-Agent-In-Charge and currently in Seminary in Kentucky. Both Terri and Tom Jr. describe their mom as the absolute best mom in every way. Terri and her husband, Ken, have two sons, Matt 31 and Jake 29, who describe their grandma as fun loving. She read bedtime stories but also rode dirt bike with them. She is also survived by Ken and Terri's adopted son, Michael 29, who felt loved by her, even though he joined the family late in life. Tom Jr. and his wife, Jenny, also have two children, Blake 15 and Aly 13. Both have great memories of the annual grandparent trips and describe her as "so cool" and fun. Her brother, Alan Smith, is a retired Marine Colonel living in New Jersey. Dennise's adult life mirrored her active teenage years. She was an avid volunteer and part time special education teacher's aide. She and Tom led church youth groups. The also coached together including softball, baseball and soccer. She was a counselor at Girls State in California. Besides kids, another passion she had was for animals. She volunteered to care for injured wildlife from possums, deer and bobcats to birds including a golden eagle she and Tom Jr. (wearing his Clovis West Golden Eagle football jersey) released back to nature in Yosemite. Tom and Dennise lived in New Jersey, New Mexico, California and currently in Evergreen, Colorado where she loved the hiking trails, skiing and all the wildlife. Both Tom and Dennise enjoyed traveling together. She made it to almost all 50 states. Dennise had a fulfilling and happy life. She touched so many people with her loving and caring nature. Sher favorite song was "I Can Only Imagine." We all take joy in knowing she has had the opportunity to meet the Lord and doesn't have to imagine anymore. Dennise is responsible for leading her husband, daughter and son to the Lord. Thank you Dennise for being a truly wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and all around special person. The celebration of life ceremony will be held at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary, 7777 W. 29th Ave. Wheat Ridge, CO 80033, in the Chapel of Peace, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM. This is Colorado and a celebration of Dennise so dress casually. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the PO Box 96011 Washington DC 20090-6011 or Mt. Evans Hospice 3801 Bergen Peak Dr. Evergreen, CO 80439.
Published in Denver Post on June 2, 2019