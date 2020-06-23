Rudawsky, Derek
Derek Rudawsky lost his courageous, 25 year battle with Dravet Syndrome on June 20. He will be remembered for his warmth and humanity. He was quick to smile and hug. His family will miss him tremendously. Derek is survived by his parents, Staci and Zvi; sister and brother-in-law, Alyssa and Josh; grandparents, Mort and Jo Sperling, and Oded Rudawsky; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Yedida Rudawsky. Private service was held. The family asks that contributions be made in Derek's name to the Dravet Syndrome Foundation, www.dravetfoundation.org.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 23, 2020.