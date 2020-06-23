Derek Rudawsky
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Derek's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rudawsky, Derek

Derek Rudawsky lost his courageous, 25 year battle with Dravet Syndrome on June 20. He will be remembered for his warmth and humanity. He was quick to smile and hug. His family will miss him tremendously. Derek is survived by his parents, Staci and Zvi; sister and brother-in-law, Alyssa and Josh; grandparents, Mort and Jo Sperling, and Oded Rudawsky; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Yedida Rudawsky. Private service was held. The family asks that contributions be made in Derek's name to the Dravet Syndrome Foundation, www.dravetfoundation.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved