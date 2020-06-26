Widmann, Devin Bok-Sun



Devin Bok-Sun Widmann, age 44 of Denver CO, passed away peacefully June 13, 2020, after a valiant struggle with lung cancer. Devin was born Choi Bok-Sun in Seoul, South Korea, on December 28, 1975. On December 23, 1982, he arrived at Stapleton Airport to meet his adopted Widmann family. He arrived as snow began to fall in the Great Denver Blizzard of 1982.



Devin is remembered for his kindness and warm, engaging smile. He enjoyed biking, skiing, snowboarding, camping, hiking with his dogs, and tasting the culinary specialties of all cultures. For many years, Devin worked as a bike-tech and ski-tech in Summit County CO, but he searched for greater personal fulfillment. He found that when he earned an Associate Degree in Radiography, and worked long weekend shifts in the University of Colorado Hospital Emergency Department. Devin was loved and appreciated by coworkers. Their emergency work together to help others gave additional meaning to Devin's life.



Devin will always be a loved member of our family. We shared so many happy times and travels together. A recent trip to South Korea gave Devin added respect and pride in his birth heritage. Devin is survived by his parents, Edward and Nancy Widmann, his brother Brian Widmann (Amy), his sister Beth Widmann (Curtis Thompson), his niece Willa Widmann and nephew Bowden Widmann. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when friends and family can gather together in person. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Denver Dumb Friends League or The Nature Conservancy.

