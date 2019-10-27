|
|
Glenn, Devon L.
April 7, 1931 - October 22, 2019
DeVon was born in Cunningham Kansas to Roy and Winona Glenn. He was a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force in St Louis, graduated from Tulsa University, became a Geologist for 7 years, graduated from the University of Denver in 1965, and practiced law as D.L.Glenn Attorney at Law for 25 years in Denver Co. He leaves behind his beloved wife Nancy L Glenn, his daughters Sharon Glenn, Shirley Glenn Poland ( Roger ). His Step children Jon, Shawn and Michelle Womack. 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Please help celebrate his life with us on Saturday November 2nd, 10:00am at the Aspen Lakewood Chapel at 1350 Sims St, Lakewood, Co 80401.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019