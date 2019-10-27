Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aspen Mortuary
1350 Simms Street
Lakewood, CO 80401
(303) 232-0985
Resources
More Obituaries for Devon Glenn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Devon L. Glenn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Devon L. Glenn Obituary
Glenn, Devon L.
April 7, 1931 - October 22, 2019

DeVon was born in Cunningham Kansas to Roy and Winona Glenn. He was a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force in St Louis, graduated from Tulsa University, became a Geologist for 7 years, graduated from the University of Denver in 1965, and practiced law as D.L.Glenn Attorney at Law for 25 years in Denver Co. He leaves behind his beloved wife Nancy L Glenn, his daughters Sharon Glenn, Shirley Glenn Poland ( Roger ). His Step children Jon, Shawn and Michelle Womack. 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Please help celebrate his life with us on Saturday November 2nd, 10:00am at the Aspen Lakewood Chapel at 1350 Sims St, Lakewood, Co 80401.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Devon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now