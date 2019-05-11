|
|
Helper, Diana
Chapin
09/02/1931 - 03/02/2019
Diana Chapin Helper, loving and beloved wife, mother, writer, singer and community advocate, died of a rare cancer at the Porter Hospice Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Diana was a resident of University Park for some 60 years as a champion of sustainability, open space, heritage preservation, bike lanes and zoning. She spent over thirty years working to establish Centennial Park, Buchtel Trail and Prairie Park: 14 acres between University and Colorado Boulevards preserving a reminder of the long-gone prairie.
Her poetry and lyrics brought family, friends and colleagues together in love, humor, celebration and sometimes, back to the bargaining table. Born to Paul W. and Priscilla L. Chapin in Evanston, Illinois, Diana loved singing with her parents on car trips. She kept singing in choirs at New Trier High School, at Oberlin College, churches, as a soloist at services, in chamber groups and as a founder of the Har-MOM-ics.
Diana had many jobs with none more satisfying than being the monthly contributor of "University Park News and Views" to the Washington Park Profile newspaper for over 25 years. As a volunteer, she was a docent at the Denver Art Museum and a representative of the Oberlin Alumni Association.
Diana is survived by husband, John, son Stephen of Sydney and New York City, and two grandchildren, Roslyn of Melbourne and Nicola of Sydney, Australia. Sadly, daughter Katherine passed away in 2007.
Diana's memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, May 18, at the University Park United Methodist Church, 2180 South University Blvd. with reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please donate on behalf of Diana to The Alliance Center, Denver www.thealliancecenter.org/donate (sustainability) and the church www.universitypark.umcchurches.org (music).
Published in Denver Post from May 11 to May 13, 2019