|
|
Lopez, Diana
07/31/1946 - 02/23/2019
Survived by her loving family, children Denise (John) Quinn, Jesse (Dina) Taylor Jr., and Emilio Lopez; grandchildren: Jeramie (Crystal), Jordyn, Jazmine; great grandchildren: Jeramie Jr., Teddy, Maximus, Angelo, and Alonzo; siblings: Gerry, Antoinette, Deborah, Isabel, Sandra, Rudy, Vangy, Jude, and Michelle. Preceded in death by her sister Joan.
SERVICES: Wednesday, March 6, 2019 Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2760 Larimer St. Denver, CO 9:30 am Recitation of the Rosary, 10:00 am Memorial Mass. Burial Communal Services following Mass at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 12801 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019