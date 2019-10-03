|
Lindenbaum , Diana O.
"Dee Dee"
Diana "Dee Dee" O. Lindenbaum passed away too soon on October 1, 2019 after a long fought illness, which she battled with endless optimism and grace. Born to Norman "John" and Kathryn "Kay" McIntosh in Albuquerque, NM, she came into this world with red hair and grabbed as much out of life as possible. She had a wonderful childhood filled with adventures outdoors and wonderful family in a home filled with love and laughter. She was very thankful for all of her family and friends that she loved dearly and who touched her life in many ways along her journey. Dee Dee believed that we come into this world with a clear path set for us, and she was thankful for the amazing life she had. Dee Dee is survived by her husband Stephen, children Casey, Jacob, James and Kate, three grandchildren, sisters Cathi, Cheryl, and Marianne, and many nephews and nieces. A celebration of Dee Dee's amazing life will be held on October 27, 2019. Dee Dee specifically requested no flowers but to send donations to the lung cancer center at UC Health Cancer Care - Anschutz Medical Campus.
"Optimists and pessimists die the exact same death, but they live very different lives!" -Shimon Peres
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019