Diana Richardson
Groves was born March 20, 1940 and passed August 13, 2020. She was a loving and generous woman who made people feel good about themselves. She always faced hardship with courage and faith. And she was blessed with many close friendships and a family who adored her. At the end, she was in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her three children. Her positive, sparkling spirit is her lasting gift to all who had the joy of knowing her.
Diana graduated from Denver East High School in 1957, and from the University of Colorado in 1961. In 1962 she married Kenneth Cashman Groves, who passed away in 2007. She was predeceased by her parents Donald and Eunice Richardson, her younger brother Douglas Richardson, and her youngest son Michael Groves. Diana is survived by her older sister Claudia Richardson Hill; her older brother Lee Richardson; her daughter Kelly Groves Dignan, son-in-law Peter Dignan, and grandchildren Michael Gilmore and Meghann Gilmore; son K.C. Groves, daughter-in-law Darci Arnold Groves and grandchildren Parker Groves and Logan Groves; son Charlie Groves and grandchildren Gracie Groves, Kate Groves, and Nicholas Siemers-Groves. Diana is also survived by her beloved extended family and many dear friends.
Diana's online memorial service will be held at 11:00 am MDT on Saturday, August 22, 2020. To find a link to the service, please visit this website: https://www.kellydignan.com/diana-groves
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of the following:
CU Foundation. In Memo Line write: LCCF (0222633), Mail to: Lung Cancer Colorado Fund, Office of Advancement, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Mail Stop A 065, 13001 E. 17th Place, Aurora, CO 80045 or give online at https://www.uchospitalfoundation.org/lung-cancer-colorado/
Denver Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 5206, Denver, CO 80217 or give online at https://denverrescuemission.org/
Sacred Heart Jesuit Retreat House, 4801 North Highway 67, P.O. Box 185, Sedalia, CO 80135-0185