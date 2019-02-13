Denver Post Obituaries
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
901 S Sheridan Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80226
(303) 274-6065
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Newcomer West Metro Chapel
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Newcomer West Metro Chapel
59, of Lakewood. Passed away February 6, 2019. Mother of Francine Bargas, Daneille (John Santistevan) Bargas and the late Jolene Bargas. Daughter of Robert B. (Beth) Bargas and the late Mary Bargas. Sister of Debra (Ron) Lopez, the late Robert Bargas, Jr. and the late Donna Gonzales. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Services, Friday, 2/15 at 11:30 am at Newcomer West Metro Chapel, with viewing one hour prior.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 13, 2019
