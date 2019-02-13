|
|
59, of Lakewood. Passed away February 6, 2019. Mother of Francine Bargas, Daneille (John Santistevan) Bargas and the late Jolene Bargas. Daughter of Robert B. (Beth) Bargas and the late Mary Bargas. Sister of Debra (Ron) Lopez, the late Robert Bargas, Jr. and the late Donna Gonzales. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Services, Friday, 2/15 at 11:30 am at Newcomer West Metro Chapel, with viewing one hour prior.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 13, 2019