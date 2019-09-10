|
|
Lucero, Diane
April 25, 1943 - September 7, 2019
Diane Marie Lucero, 76, of Lakewood, CO, passed away on September 7, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 11th at 11:00am. Services will be at His Love Fellowship, 910 Kalamath St, Denver, 80204. Burial will follow at Crownhill Cemetery, 7777 29th Ave, Wheat Ridge, 80033. Arrangements are by Romero Funeral Home.
Diane was born in Fort Collins, Colorado to Clarence and Martha Froid on April 25,1943. She married Isadore Lucero on March 26, 1960 in Denver, Colorado. Diane was very involved in women's ministry at His Love Fellowship. Diane had a significant impact on many lives during her ministry at church.
Diane is preceded in death by her parents.
Diane is survived by husband Isadore Lucero. Children: David Lucero (Melody), Ed Lucero (Jolene), and Michael Lucero. Grandchildren: Luke (Sarah), Kathleen (Terry), Jacob, Melissa, Megan (Brian), and Makayla. Great grandchildren: Luke, Case, Kane, Titus, Davianna, and Malachi. Sister Ardyce Patton.
Memorials may be given to His Love Fellowship ministries.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 10, 2019