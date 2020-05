Or Copy this URL to Share

Zinke, Diane

Oct. 13, 1929 - May 14, 2020



Long term resident of Littleton, Colorado, Diane Zinke (90) entered heaven on May 14, 2020, joining her son Todd. Diane was born in New York City in 1929 and graduated from Washington University in St. Louis. Diane is survived by her loving husband Robert, her children Bob Zinke, Marcia Lammers and husband Gayle, Katie Miller and husband Chris, Sarah Hopkins and husband Kevin, 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.





