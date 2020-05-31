Kirk, Diann (Farmer)
December 19, 1949 - May 20, 2020
Diann Kirk (age 70) passed away peacefully at home on May 20, 2020. She was raised in Platte City, Missouri later moving to California where she met her late husband Tom in Manhattan Beach, California. They had their first and only child Scott in Santa Barbara, later moving to the Denver area where they lived in the Denver Tech Center, and later Parker. For a full obituary, please visit https://horancares.com/obits/diane-kirk-farmer/.
Published in Denver Post on May 31, 2020.