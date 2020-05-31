Diann (Farmer) Kirk
1949 - 2020
Kirk, Diann (Farmer)
December 19, 1949 - May 20, 2020

Diann Kirk (age 70) passed away peacefully at home on May 20, 2020. She was raised in Platte City, Missouri later moving to California where she met her late husband Tom in Manhattan Beach, California. They had their first and only child Scott in Santa Barbara, later moving to the Denver area where they lived in the Denver Tech Center, and later Parker. For a full obituary, please visit https://horancares.com/obits/diane-kirk-farmer/.




Published in Denver Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
