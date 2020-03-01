|
Stromer, Dinene
March 8, 1948 - February 22, 2020
On Saturday, February 22, 2020, Dinene Stromer, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 71, in Thornton, Colorado. Dinene was born March 8, 1948 in Nebraska City, Nebraska, to Marvin and Alta Stubbendieck. She was married to Mick Stromer on July 18, 1970. They raised two children, Mike and Jaime. She was known for her infectious smile, easy laugh, and her compassionate and giving heart. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mick, her two children Mike and Jaime and their spouses Terri and Eric, her four grandchildren, Emmy, Macy, Dane, and Evan. She is also survived by her siblings Wendell, JoAnn, Howard and Peggy. Forever missed and Forever loved. Funeral Services will be held on Friday March 6th at 2:00 p.m. See OlingerHighland.com for more details.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 1, 2020