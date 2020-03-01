Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery
10201 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
(303) 451-6674

Dinene Stromer


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dinene Stromer Obituary
Stromer, Dinene
March 8, 1948 - February 22, 2020

On Saturday, February 22, 2020, Dinene Stromer, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 71, in Thornton, Colorado. Dinene was born March 8, 1948 in Nebraska City, Nebraska, to Marvin and Alta Stubbendieck. She was married to Mick Stromer on July 18, 1970. They raised two children, Mike and Jaime. She was known for her infectious smile, easy laugh, and her compassionate and giving heart. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mick, her two children Mike and Jaime and their spouses Terri and Eric, her four grandchildren, Emmy, Macy, Dane, and Evan. She is also survived by her siblings Wendell, JoAnn, Howard and Peggy. Forever missed and Forever loved. Funeral Services will be held on Friday March 6th at 2:00 p.m. See OlingerHighland.com for more details.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dinene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -