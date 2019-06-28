|
Hanna, Dixie Lee
12/19/1926 - 06/11/2019
Dixie Lee Hanna, age 92, passed away peacefully in hospice care
June 11, 2019. She was born December 19, 1926 in Prescott, Arizona. After graduating from Prescott High School in 1944 she moved to Denver, Colorado to attend Colorado Woman's College for two years before earning a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing at the University of Colorado School of Nursing in 1950. It was there she met a handsome University of Colorado medical student, Donald Dean Hanna, who became her loving and devoted husband for 69 years. Dixie was active in many volunteer activities including Freedoms Foundation of Colorado and the Porter Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, which she founded and continued to work as a volunteer weekly for over 60 years. She served on the Altar Guild at St. Michael & All Angels' Episcopal Church where she started St. Clare's Needlepoint Guild in 1975. With St. Clare's she taught over 120 people to needlepoint and spearheaded over 600 needlepoint projects for which St. Clare's received national and international recognition. Dixie was an avid skier, teaching her husband and 4 children to ski; an adventurous bicyclist participating in bicycle tours in Europe; and a fearsome tennis player, playing competitive tennis well into her 80s. Above all else Dixie is remembered as a kind, generous and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with life-long friends too numerous to count. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert E. Geimer and Cora Louise (Hill) Geimer, and sister Betty Jo Mobley. Survivors include her husband Dean; children Deborah (Randolph) Mack of Emigrant, Montana; David (Lisa) Hanna of Durango, Colorado; Dick Hanna of Denver, Colorado; Dianne (Carl) Peterson of Loveland, Colorado; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held July 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Michael & All Angels' Episcopal Church (1400 S. University Blvd., Denver, Colorado). Reception to follow service in church hall. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael & All Angels' Episcopal Church - St. Clare's Needlepoint Guild (address above) or Porter Adventist Hospital - Auxiliary/Volunteers, 2525 S. Downing Street, Denver, CO 80210.
See full obituary at HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post from June 28 to June 30, 2019