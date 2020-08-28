1/1
Dj Dean
1935 - 2020
Dean, DJ
09/20/1935 - 08/25/2020

DJ Dean passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, August 25th with her daughter Tamara at her side. DJ was born in Missouri and moved to Denver soon after high school. She met and married Roger Dean and had two children - Troy and Tamara. DJ took up painting several years ago and her hands were never still. She could be up for 30+ hours painting and has many of her works of art around her home.Roger & Troy preceded her death in the 1980's. She is survived by her daughter Tamara Dean Harney. A service will be held at Cherry Hills Community Church on Sept 5th at 1030am.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Service
10:30 AM
Cherry Hills Community Church
Memories & Condolences
August 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Roy Nira
Friend
