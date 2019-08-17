|
Craig, Dolly Ann
July 27, 1951 - August 13, 2019
Petroleum Engineer, Educator
Dolly Craig passed away after a courageous and valiant three and a half year battle with brain cancer. She is survived by her loving husband Bruce and two sons, Nathan (Danielle) Craig and Jason (Melissa) Craig, three grandchildren and two sisters as well as numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She obtained numerous degrees from Colorado School of Mines including two bachelor's degrees, two master's and a PhD all in engineering. A mass will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church at 2626 East 7th Ave. on August 23 at noon, followed by private interment for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Brain Tumor Society (http://www.braintumorcommunity.org/goto/forDolly) in Dolly's name.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019