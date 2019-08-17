Home

Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
2626 East 7th Ave.
Dolly Ann Craig


1951 - 2019
Dolly Ann Craig Obituary
Craig, Dolly Ann
July 27, 1951 - August 13, 2019
Petroleum Engineer, Educator

Dolly Craig passed away after a courageous and valiant three and a half year battle with brain cancer. She is survived by her loving husband Bruce and two sons, Nathan (Danielle) Craig and Jason (Melissa) Craig, three grandchildren and two sisters as well as numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She obtained numerous degrees from Colorado School of Mines including two bachelor's degrees, two master's and a PhD all in engineering. A mass will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church at 2626 East 7th Ave. on August 23 at noon, followed by private interment for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Brain Tumor Society (http://www.braintumorcommunity.org/goto/forDolly) in Dolly's name.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019
