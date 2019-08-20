Denver Post Obituaries
|
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
303-425-9511
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
12735 W. 58th Ave
Arvada, CO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
12735 W. 58th Ave
Arvada, CO
View Map
Dolores C. DeAndrea


1936 - 2019
Dolores C. DeAndrea Obituary
DeAndrea, Dolores C.
"Dee"
10/01/1936 - 08/19/2019

She is survived by her husband; Jim, sons; Len (Brenda) and Jim (Cindy), grandchildren; Alissa (Johnny), Jimmy, Rhianne (Scott) and Nathan, great grandchildren; Dominic, Evie and Blake. Visitation will be from 5-8 on Thursday 8/22 at the Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary, 12801 W. 44th Ave, Rosary will be on Friday, 8/23 beginning at 10 followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 12735 W. 58th Ave, Arvada, CO 80002
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019
