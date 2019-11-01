Home

In memory of Dolores Ella Raybuck Congleton. Preceded by Robert M. Congleton. Survived by brother, Kenny Raybuck; chidren & spouses, Mike & Jean, Ray & Pat, Ric & Lisa, Kerwin & Nancy, Janis & Sammy Baca, Melony Congleton; 18 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. Surrounded by family, Dee passed peacefully at St. Anthony's of Lakewood, CO on 10/17/2019. Dee, being the caring and loving woman she has always been, leaves many lifelong friends and loving family members, but, will remain forever in our hearts. Interment at Ft. Logan Cemetery, spring 2020, followed by a celebration of life.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
