ZENZ, Dolores J.
Age 90 of golden. Beloved wife of the late Lt. Col. Alexander R. Zenz. Mother of Angela Wiggins of Arvada and Michael Zenz of Littleton. Also survived by grandchildren Anthony, Theodore "T.J.", Camden, Corbin, Corday, Callen and step-grands Megan and Nathan. Rosary 9:30 AM with Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM from St. Joseph Catholic Church, 969 Ulysses St., Golden. Graveside 9:00 AM Friday, Ft. Logan National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to of Colorado or Collier Hospice. Tribute Wall at www.EllisFamilyServices.com.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020