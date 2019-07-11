|
Schoonover, Dolores
August 21, 1937 - April 11, 2019
The bubbly, determined and adored Dolores Clayia Schoonover was born in Wagon Mound, New Mexico to Teodorita & Pablo Martinez. Dolores was a blessing and the only girl in a household full of boisterous brothers.
Dolores graduated from Wagon Mound High School In 1955 and went on to work in many different fields.
She eventually retired from the Denver Department of Social Services.
Our mother, sister, grandmother, & great grandmother passed away in Houston, Texas from natural causes. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband (William Schoonover), brothers (Luis & Sam Martinez), & grandson (Wade Jamison Jr.).
Dolores is survived by her brother, Edward Martinez of Alamosa, Colorado; her children, Paul Martinez (Erika), Patricia Jamison (Tim), Gerald Trambley, Renee Trambley, Maria Goodman (Dennis), and stepson, Roy Schoonover (Dolores); her grandchildren, Jeremy, Stephanie, Anthony, Melissa, Linda, Nathan, & Terri; and 12 great grandchildren.
A private service will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery on July 12, 2019.
Published in Denver Post on July 11, 2019