Moschetti, Domenic C.
May 31, 1921 - Dec. 9, 2019
Domenic Clifford
Moschetti died peace- fully on Dec. 9 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He was received into the world on May 31, 1921. His parents, Nick and Mary Moschetti immigrated from Italy and settled in Victor, Colorado where Domenic spent his childhood.
After high school he enlisted in the Army and served during WWII as a Tech Sergeant in the 354 Infantry. He served under General George S. Patton in the Battle of the Bulge. He was an extremely proud but very humble patriot, and rarely spoke of his years in the service.
He married Evelyn DiRito in 1949, and in May they celebrated 70 years of marriage.
Domenic worked at Shell Chemical as a plant supervisor until his retirement in 1983. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and he and Evelyn were active parishioners of Nativity of Our Lord Parish. They served generously in many ministries throughout their lives and made lasting friendships.
Domenic's greatest treasures were his faith in God, his love of family and good Italian food.
He is survived by his wife Evelyn, his children, Gary Moschetti (Katherine), Jim Moschetti (Ginger), Tom Moschetti and his daughter, Donna Wright (Gary). He leaves behind his grandchildren: Elizabeth, Angela (Kyle), Peter (Maya) Olivia, Paul (Stephanie) Nick (Carey), Shannon (Matt), Jim (Tabatha), Kelley (Nick), Andy (Tami), Mike (Ashley), Chris (Tami) and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Nick and Mary and his sisters, Helen Sturdivent and Francis Carochi.
Visitation, 9:30am, Rosary, 10:30am, Funeral Mass, 11:00am, Thursday, Dec. 12th, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 900 W. Midway Blvd., Broomfield, CO 80020. Entombment to follow at 2:30pm at Mt Olivet Cemetery, 12801 W. 44th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 11, 2019