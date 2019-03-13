Denver Post Obituaries
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
303-425-9511
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
Domenic Stone


1934 - 2019
Domenic Stone Obituary
Stone, Domenic

Domenic G. Stone, 84, of Wheat Ridge. Husband of Betty Stone. Father of Victoria (Louis) Gallo, Steve Stone, Veronica (William) Palmer-Mobley, Domenic (Debbie) Stone, Jr. and Connie Ross. Father-in-law of the late Donald Ross. Also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Rosary Thursday, March 14th, 7:00 PM, Funeral Mass Friday, March 15th, 2:00 PM., both at the Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary. Interment, Mt. Olivet Cemetery. For obituary please visit CFCSColorado.Org.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 13, 2019
