Allard, Don
1929 - 2020
Dedicated public servant
Arvada lost a champion and a friend when former councilmember Don Allard died Wednesday, Feb. 12. He was 90.
Mr. Allard was born and raised in Missouri and received an undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri and a Masters Degree from the University of Kansas. After two years in the military, he began what would become a 40-year career managing local governments. Mr. Allard became the city manager of Columbia, Missouri in 1962, and in 1974, he came to Colorado where he served as the City of Arvada's deputy city manager and later, city manager. In 1993, he was elected to the Arvada City Council, where he served until 2017. Throughout his career, Don Allard was recognized for his integrity and dedication to the communities he served.
Mr. Allard was preceded in death by his father John Allard, mother Edna (Underwood) Allard and brother Raymond Allard. He is survived by his daughters, Jane Allard and Beth Constantinou (husband Nakies Constantinou) and Grandsons Kai Constantinou and Herschel "Huck" Gray.
A celebration of life reception will be held at the Arvada Center (6901 Wadsworth Blvd.) at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19. To read the full obituary, visit arvada.org/Don-Allard.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 16, 2020