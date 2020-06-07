Don Colaiano
1928 - 2020
Colaiano, Don

Don is a North Denver Native, Golden Glove Boxer, US Navy Veteran, and local business owner. He was a wonderful father & grandfather. Survived by his sons, Ray & Rich; grandchildren, Jessica & Tyler; and long time significant friend, Debbie Progar. Preceded in death by his parents, Jasper & Julia Colaiano; brother, Robert "Bob" Colaiano; uncle, John "Jack" Maffeo; and aunt, Eda Maffeo Wilson. Don will be laid to rest at Fort Logan National Cemetery with Military Honors at a later date.


Published in Denver Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
