Colaiano, Don
Don is a North Denver Native, Golden Glove Boxer, US Navy Veteran, and local business owner. He was a wonderful father & grandfather. Survived by his sons, Ray & Rich; grandchildren, Jessica & Tyler; and long time significant friend, Debbie Progar. Preceded in death by his parents, Jasper & Julia Colaiano; brother, Robert "Bob" Colaiano; uncle, John "Jack" Maffeo; and aunt, Eda Maffeo Wilson. Don will be laid to rest at Fort Logan National Cemetery with Military Honors at a later date.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 7, 2020.