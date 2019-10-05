Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ellis Family Services Funeral and Memorial Care
13436 West Arbor Place
Littleton, CO 80127
(720) 344-8565
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ellis Family Services Funeral and Memorial Care
13436 West Arbor Place
Littleton, CO 80127
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church
10150 E. Belleview Ave
Englewood, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Schlup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don D. Schlup


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don D. Schlup Obituary
Schlup, Don D.

Age 82 of Greenwood Village, CO, passed away Wed., September 25, 2019, with his family by his side. Visitation, Tues., October 8, 5 - 7 PM, Ellis Family Services, 13436 W. Arbor Pl, Littleton, CO. Visitation, Wed., October 9, 12:30 - 2 PM, followed by Celebration of Life, Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church, 10150 E. Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO, reception follows service. Visit www.EllisFamilyServices.com for complete obituary.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ellis Family Services Funeral and Memorial Care
Download Now