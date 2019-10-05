|
Schlup, Don D.
Age 82 of Greenwood Village, CO, passed away Wed., September 25, 2019, with his family by his side. Visitation, Tues., October 8, 5 - 7 PM, Ellis Family Services, 13436 W. Arbor Pl, Littleton, CO. Visitation, Wed., October 9, 12:30 - 2 PM, followed by Celebration of Life, Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church, 10150 E. Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO, reception follows service. Visit www.EllisFamilyServices.com for complete obituary.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019