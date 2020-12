Gruenler, Don Warren

PFC USMC



Don W. Gruenler, 87, of Denver, passed away on Dec. 1, 2020. Graduate of East High School, CU, Bolder, and University of Denver. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Henritte and son Steven, two grandchildren Travis and Brett. Celebrate Don's life with his family on Dec. 21, at 10:30 am at Fairmount Cemetery, lot 49, block 25. Donations can be made to the Dumb Friends League.





