MORITZKY, DONALD B.
02/28/1929 - 05/18/2020
of Lakewood. Father of Bruce (Bonnie), Gerald (the late Cecilia), Gordon and the late Paul Moritzky. Grandfather of Zachary Moritzky. Private Family Services will be held with burial at Fort Logan.
Published in Denver Post from May 20 to May 26, 2020.