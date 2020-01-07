Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Bentley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Bentley


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Bentley Obituary
Bentley, Donald

Don Bentley passed away after a long illness on January 2, 2020. He was 74.

Born Donald Wilson Bentley in 1945 to Wilson and Eva Bentley in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, Don moved to Stillwater, Oklahoma, as a child and graduated from C.E. Donart High School. He went to Oklahoma State University where he became a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, earning a bachelor's degree in political science and a Master of Business Administration.

After graduating from OSU, he went into the oil and gas business, working for Skelly, Getty, and Texaco in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was transferred to Denver, Colorado, for Texaco in the early 1990's where he became an avid hiker, skier, and bicyclist. He retired from Chevron/Texaco in 2003.

Don is survived by his sister Linda Bentley, of Stillwater, son and daughter-in-law John and Bridget Bentley of Yorktown Heights, New York, and his daughter Jennifer Bentley of Highmount, New York. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Elliot and Grace Bentley.

In lieu of flowers, his family that asks that a donation be made to the MAC Angels Foundation (macangels.org) of Larchmont, NY.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -