|
|
Wise, Donald Day
Donald Day Wise Sr., born on 8 June 1927 in Turpin, OK, died on 23 February 2020 in Denver, CO. He grew up in Turpin and Edgewater, CO. He graduated from Edgewater High School in 1945 and attended the University of Denver. Don worked at The First National Bank of Denver, where he met Myrna Lynne MacLean. Don and Lynne were married on 25 August 1956. While helping raise the family in Edgewater, he worked as a charter employee of both Cherry Creek National Bank and Villa National Bank. His career culminated as Vice President of Central Bank of North Denver, where he retired in 1991. After volunteer work for local political campaigns, he was elected Edgewater City Councilman in 1971 and 1973. He was elected Mayor of Edgewater in 1975 and 1977. He was preceded in death by his wife Lynne Wise, son Donald Wise Jr., siblings Margaret Barrett, Wilda Smith, Esther Dale, Myrle, John, and George Wise. He is survived by his son Duane Wise and grandson Donald Wise III. There will be a memorial gathering Friday 6 March, 3:00 PM at Five Star Residences, 1950 S. Dayton St., just north of Parker Rd., in Aurora.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020