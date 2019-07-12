|
|
Hanna, Donald Dean
December 1, 1926 - July 11, 2019
Donald Dean Hanna, age 92, joined his beloved wife Dixie in the arms of their Lord July 11, 2019. Dean was born December 1, 1926 in Pueblo, Colorado. After graduating from Centennial High School in 1944 he joined the US Navy's V-12 College Training Program through which he received an undergraduate degree at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri before completing his medical studies and obtaining his M.D. degree at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Denver, Colorado in 1950. That same year he married the love of his life, a University of Colorado School of Nursing student named Dixie Lee Geimer. Together Dean and Dixie embarked on an extraordinary journey of marriage that would span 69 years of devotion to each other and to a family of 4 children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
As a Naval Reserve Midshipman Dean served as a Medical Doctor at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan and the Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego, California. In 1954, following his Navy career Dean returned to Denver, Colorado to practice medicine, serving on the staff at Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center and caring for hundreds of patients in private practice until his retirement in 1994.
Dean was preceded in death by his cherished wife Dixie, parents Victor Irwin Hanna and Eleanor Hanna, and brother Warren Hanna. Survivors include children Deborah (Randolph) Mack of Emigrant, Montana; David (Lisa) Hanna of Durango, Colorado; Dick Hanna of Denver, Colorado; Dianne (Carl) Peterson of Loveland, Colorado; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held July 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Michael & All Angels' Episcopal Church (1400 S. University Blvd., Denver, Colorado). Reception to follow service in church hall. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael & All Angels' Episcopal Church - St. Clare's Needlepoint Guild (address above) or Porter Adventist Hospital - Auxiliary/Volunteers, 2525 S. Downing Street, Denver, CO 80210.
Published in Denver Post on July 12, 2019