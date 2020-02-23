Home

Donald Dewayne Risinger

Donald Dewayne Risinger Obituary
Risinger, Donald Dewayne
4/7/1934 - 2/19/2020

Donald Dewayne
Risinger, 85, of Alma, Arkansas passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in his home. He was a retired maintenance supervisor and a member of Westminster Elks Lodge, #2227 where he was a past Exhaulted Ruler. He was born April 7, 1934 in Denver, CO to the late Tom and Iola (Stone) Holland. Graveside Services will be 1:00 PM March 14, 2020 at Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery in Wheat Ridge, CO. Survivors include one son, Tony Jones and wife Janet of Alma, AR; one granddaughter, Jessica Barthel of Aurora, IL; two grandsons, Anthony "AJ" Jones and wife Samantha of Alma, AR and 6 great grandchildren and a special caregiver and friend, Fabiola "Fabby" Jara.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 23 to Mar. 8, 2020
