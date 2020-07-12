I am a family friend from Darien and have fond memories of Don as great athlete and all around nice guy with All American good looks and style. So impressed by his accomplishments but sincerely not surprised as he was always known to have high ambitions and it appears to have lived by the motto "to those who much is given, much is expected" Don was obviously blessed with an amazing family, tons of talent, and it seems he made the most of it and put it all to phenomenal use. I send my sincerst condolences to his family, friends and associates. And as mentioned in his eulogy as a request to help someone in need who hasnt asked, consider that done and that seems very much like him amd a wonderful tribute and legacy.

Tim Widmer

Acquaintance