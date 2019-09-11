Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
303-425-9511
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
4377 Utica St
Denver, CO
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
4377 Utica St
Denver, CO
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
6455 Brook Park Drive
Colorado Springs, CO
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
6455 Brook Park Drive
Colorado Springs, CO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
6455 Brook Park Drive
Colorado Springs, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Msgr. Donald Dunn


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Msgr. Donald Dunn Obituary
Dunn, Rev. Msgr. Donald

Rev. Msgr. Donald Francis Dunn, 82, of Denver. Preceded in death by his parents Donald Frances and Mary Elizabeth Dunn.
Visitation Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. and Vigil at 7:00 p.m., both at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4377 Utica St., Denver, CO 80212.
Sunday, September 15, 2019 Visitation 6:00 p.m. and Vigil 7:00 p.m., Funeral Mass Monday, September 16, 2019, 1:00 p.m., all at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 6455 Brook Park Drive, Colorado Springs, CO. Contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Central of Colorado; Sacred Heart Retreat House, 4801 N. Highway 67, Sedalia, Colorado 80135.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
Download Now