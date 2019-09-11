|
|
Dunn, Rev. Msgr. Donald
Rev. Msgr. Donald Francis Dunn, 82, of Denver. Preceded in death by his parents Donald Frances and Mary Elizabeth Dunn.
Visitation Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. and Vigil at 7:00 p.m., both at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4377 Utica St., Denver, CO 80212.
Sunday, September 15, 2019 Visitation 6:00 p.m. and Vigil 7:00 p.m., Funeral Mass Monday, September 16, 2019, 1:00 p.m., all at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 6455 Brook Park Drive, Colorado Springs, CO. Contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Central of Colorado; Sacred Heart Retreat House, 4801 N. Highway 67, Sedalia, Colorado 80135.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 11, 2019