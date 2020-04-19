Spiegleman, Donald Eli Donald E. Spiegleman, born May 24, 1935 in Denver, Colorado, passed on April 16, 2020. Donald, a beloved father, grandfather and friend, began his legal career as a Denver District Attorney. He served as the City's lead prosecutor in the early 1960's before moving on to become a real estate lawyer. Over his career, "Spieg" worked with some of the biggest real estate developers in the nation and was involved in many high-profile transactions including the purchases and sales of the Beverly Hills Hotel, the Pebble Beach Resorts and Aspen Skiing Company. The Denver Post deemed him the "Dean of Downtown" as he was instrumental in shaping the skyline of downtown Denver through his work. Don's greatest pride, however, came from his children, both of whom followed him into the law, and especially his grandchildren. Donnie is preceded in death by his wife Rose, and his sister, Jane Gidwitz. He is survived by his children John (Jill) Spiegleman and Julie (Mike Shomo) Spiegleman, by his grandchildren, Sam and Sophia Spiegleman and Taite, Devon and Quinn Shomo, and by his sister Nancy (Michael) Schulson. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or the Listen Foundation (www.listenfoundation.org). The service will stream at 1:45pm on Monday, & will be available 10 minutes prior to the scheduled service time at www.pscp.tv/ Enter in the search: Donald Spiegleman memorial service.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 19, 2020.