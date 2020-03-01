|
|
Mattevi, Donald F
07/28/1934 - 02/11/2020
His early days had him jumping out of planes with the 82nd Airborne, he was a member of the Elks Club & American Legion. "Dote" had a life long passion for fishing and hunting. Married 56 yrs to Cynthia Mattevi. Survived by his children, Lisa Petitt, Jenny Mattevi, Mindy Mattevi, Grandchildren, Hunter & Brittany Petitt, Great Grandchildren, Sawyer & Sloan Petitt, Brother Tom "Tote" Mattevi and Sister Lana Gosage. Private services.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 1, 2020