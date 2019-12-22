|
Gentry, Donald
01/21/1936 - 12/10/2019
Donald B Gentry, 83 of Lakewood, Colorado passed away on December 10, 2019. (DOB 1.21.36) Donald was born to Richard Blythe Gentry and Estella Alyce Gentry in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He moved to Denver in 1940 where he later earned his Eagle Scout and discovered skiing on Loveland Pass with his scout troops. His family was uprooted to San Gabriel, CA for his high school years where he earned a scholarship which he used to return to Boulder, Colorado.
Donald received his Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Colorado and his Master of Laws from Georgetown University where he was one of three E. Barrett Prettyman Fellows 1962-'63. He was member of the District of Columbia and Colorado Bars. He was President of his class in the professional business fraternity Delta Sigma Pi.
Donald was instrumental in establishing a Public Defenders Office for the City and County of Denver before making his mark in anti-trust corporate law. Donald closed his career as a Magistrate for the City and County of Denver.
Don had a dry sense of humor and one of his law ice breakers was "I'm Donald Gentry, attorney for - registration bar# 1,000, it's easy to remember because that's how much it cost." He had a competitive streak in him with a love for sports participating in football, basketball, water polo, tennis, squash, etc and finally cycling. He was one of those crazy guys that could ride his bike from Lakewood to Denver for work. He biked over the many passes of Colorado with the Ride the Rockies tours, a true Colorado native at heart. He had a love for art, traveling, classical music, and his wife's paintings. His earliest ancestor, as far back as he knew, was Richard the Lion-Hearted :-) His grandmother a genealogist, and his brother continued the work of Richard Gentry, who wrote the book, "The Gentry Family in America, 1676-1909."
Donald is survived by many his 2nd wife Margit Legeny Gentry, his children Kelly Harper(Doug), Kirk Gentry(Cynthia), Craig Gentry and Clark Gentry(Ranie), stepson Ernie Honti, grandchildren Jordan, Justin, Preston, Tyler, Compton also great grandchild Hayden and Jean Gentry sister-in-law. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Hayden Gentry.
He will be interred in Mount Olivet Cemetery in a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: S.O.T.H. Presbyterian Church.11500 W 20th Ave, Lakewood, Co 80215.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 22, 2019