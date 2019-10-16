|
Gibson, Donald
10/15/1936 - 10/12/2019
Born in Denver, Don Gibson graduated from South High School in 1955. He joined the US Navy Reserves and then went on active duty, serving on the USS Pollux in Japan. Don was honorably discharged from the US Navy in 1961.
Don married his high school sweetheart, the former Mary Jordan, in 1957. The couple lived in Berkley, CA while Don was on active duty with the US Navy, and then returned to Denver. Don went to work with Public Service Company (now Xcel Energy), where he was employed in the appliance repair division until he retired in 1991.
He was a competitive shooter, gun collector, fly fisherman, and deer and elk hunter. Don belonged to a weekly fly-tying group of friends, and was an active volunteer with his daughters' sports and Scouting activities. Don also traveled widely in the US and Canada with his family on several memorable camping trips.
He and Mary traveled extensively worldwide after his retirement, including trips to China, Europe, South Africa, Croatia, Slovakia, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Ukraine, and Slovenia.
Don enjoyed the family cabin in Alice, CO, near St. Mary's Glacier for family gatherings, fishing, and campfires.
Don is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary, three daughters: Marilee Yorchak (John), Donna Lindel (Mark), and Laura Sherwin (Dave), eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
Funeral mass will be held at Horan & McConaty, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 2:00 pm, with a reception immediately following. Wear cowboy boots in Don's honor if you wish. Private burial service at a later date in the mountains Don loved so much.
Contributions in Don's memory may be made to Charlie's Place, an animal rescue organization at P.O. Box 397, Dumont, CO 80436.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019