Hall, Donald
Raymond
September 8, 1923 - November 3, 2019
Don was born in Pueblo, Colo. and married Darlene Laverne Selbe in Longmont, Colorado in 1945, while he was on leave from the Armed Forces during WW II. After the war, they traveled the United States for a few years before settling down in Denver, Colorado. Don worked for the City of Denver as a commercial appraiser for the next 25 years and owned two Dairy Queens. Don is survived by his wife of 74 years, Darlene, his three children, Douglas Hall, Denise Proper and her husband, Jeff, and Deborah Hall; his grandchildren, Luke and Jake Hall, Julia, Jessica and Jonathan Proper, Flora Daniels; and his great-grandchildren, Parker and Harmony Daniels. His surviving nieces and nephews include Sherry Kaiser, Danny Miller, Susan Selbe, Cindy Selbe and Scott Selbe. A Military Service with Honors will be held at Ft Logan (3698 S. Sheridan) on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 1:30 pm. Please arrive at the North Gate at 1:15 and go to Staging Area B.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019