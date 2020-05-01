Horst, Donald

12/27/1932 - 4/10/2020



Donald J. Horst was born in Chicago, IL on December 27, 1932 to William and Mary Horst. In Don's early childhood, the family moved to Colorado, where he spent the rest of his life creating a beautiful family and building a prestigious career. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Mary Price, and his brother, William Horst. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy, his two children, Christine and David, his daughter in-law, Leslie, and his three grandchildren, Zak, Joshua and Annabelle.



Don attended Regis Jesuit High School where he participated in an award-winning speech and debate team and was honored as the school's valedictorian. He also served as commencement speaker for the Class of 1950 all-parochial school graduation. He went on to graduate in 1956 from the University of Colorado with a B.S. in business and also with an L.L.B.



From 1957 through 1960, Don served in the Air Force as an officer in the Judge Advocate General's Office. After military service, he was hired by Colorado National Bank, where he worked for 14 years before moving to Central Bancorporation as Senior Vice President and Bank Officer until his retirement in 1990.



Throughout his life, Don dedicated himself to serving his community through volunteer work and community leadership. He served as an elected member of the Colorado General Assembly from 1966 through 1972. Don also served as Treasurer and Board Member of St. Joseph's Hospital, as President and Board Member of Bonfils Blood Center, as Vice Chairman and Board Member of the Auraria Board of Higher Education, as a Board Member of the Colorado Commission for Proprietary Schools, as an Advisory Member of Denver Community College, as a Chairman of the Governor's Task Force on Boom Town Development, and on the Governor's Task Force on Metropolitan Cooperation.



Personally, Don loved being outside in Colorado's gorgeous environs and was an accomplished golfer and skier. He was also a voracious reader. He was happiest in the presence grandchildren and family.



Don died of natural causes from an aortic aneurism. His burial will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery and will be attended by family only.





