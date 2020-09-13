1/
Donald J. Greenwood
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Greenwood, Donald J.

Donald J. Greenwood, of Ponce Inlet, Florida passed away August 18, 2020 after an 11 week illness. He was born June 11, 1938 to Mary (Costello) and Levi Greenwood and grew up in Norwood, Massachusetts with his parents, two sisters and two brothers. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Nadine O'Sullivan, and his brothers Joseph and Thomas. He is survived by his sister Barbara Leahy, of Concord, California and 12 nephews and nieces.
Donald attended Norwood High School, where he was known by the nickname "El Cid" after a dashing and heroic movie character. He went on to graduate from Northeastern University in Engineering, and received two masters' degrees. After college, he made a career in the Federal Civil Service, posted in Alexandria, Virginia, Japan, and Denver Colorado. He enjoyed the seashore, fine wines, photography, bicycling, and hiking. He was known for his great sense of humor and optimistic outlook on Life. He retired to Ponce Inlet, Florida in 2002. He had a network of dedicated friends, most notably Ed and Patricia Dettman.
Donald was cremated at his request and a memorial ceremony will be scheduled after the CoViD-19 pandemic ends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved