Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Colorado - Central
3020 Federal Blvd.
Denver, CO 80211
(303) 797-6888
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Mile Hi Church - Vogt Auditorium
9077 W. Alameda Ave.
Lakewood, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hurd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. "Don" Hurd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. "Don" Hurd Obituary
Hurd, Donald J. "Don"

Don Hurd, of Denver, passed away on August 20, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his family. Services will be held at 1:00 pm on September 6, 2019 at Mile Hi Church - Vogt Auditorium, 9077 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood, CO 80226. Please visit this link for more details about Don and his life and a suggestion for donation in lieu of flowers. https://www.cremationsocietyofco.com/obit/donald-don-joseph-hurd/ or https://www.curesarcoma.org/donate/
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of Colorado - Central
Download Now