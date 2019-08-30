|
Hurd, Donald J. "Don"
Don Hurd, of Denver, passed away on August 20, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his family. Services will be held at 1:00 pm on September 6, 2019 at Mile Hi Church - Vogt Auditorium, 9077 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood, CO 80226. Please visit this link for more details about Don and his life and a suggestion for donation in lieu of flowers. https://www.cremationsocietyofco.com/obit/donald-don-joseph-hurd/ or https://www.curesarcoma.org/donate/
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019