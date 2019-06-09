|
O'Connor, Donald J.
01/06/1932 - 06/03/2019
Don O'Connor passed away on June 3, 2019, from complications of dementia and related health problems at the Brookdale Englewood Meridian.
Don was born on January 6, 1932, in Staten Island, New York to John J. and Eileen O'Kelly O'Connor. Don married Susan Melvin in 1952. Sue preceded him in death in August of 1997. Don is survived by their four children: Davis (Cathie), Peter (Kathy), Susan (Amos Miner) and Richard (Holly), seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Don and his current wife, Lenora, were married in 2001. Don's is also survived by his sister, Jackey Davies, of Rhode Island.
Don received both his undergraduate degree and his law degree from Cornell University (B.A., 1953; LL.B., 1958. From 1953 to 1955, he served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force.
After graduation from Law School in 1958, Don joined the law firm of Lewis, Grant & Davis, specializing in corporate income tax and merger and acquisition work. In January 1964, the firm name changed to Davis, Graham & Stubbs, and at that time Don became a partner. Don was with the firm for 39 years and served as its Managing Partner for ten years; he retired in 1997.
Don's principal hobby in Colorado was foxhunting with the Arapahoe Hunt. He became a member of the Hunt in 1967 and was appointed Joint Master of Foxhounds in 1981. He was also a member of the Roundup Riders of the Rockies for many years. Don always said the real rider was his wife, Sue, who had ridden and shown extensively in New York and Virginia. He went with Sue to the Arapahoe Hunt and the rest is history. He did get his wife, Lenora, to do some trail riding for a time, but didn't convince her to hunt.
Don made many friends at his law firm and the riding organizations. He treasured those relationships and times. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Meridian for their compassion and care during his stay there. Their kindness and commitment to their patients and families is genuine. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
Services will be held at Risen Christ Catholic Parish, 3060 South Monaco Parkway, Denver, on Thursday, June 13, at 10:00 a.m. A reception will follow at the Church. A service at Ft. Logan National Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in his name to the or . Please visit OlingerHampdenMortuary.com and search for Donald O'Connor (or Donald John O'Connor) to leave condolences and share memories with the family.
Published in Denver Post from June 9 to June 11, 2019