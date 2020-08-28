Ward, Donald Joseph
On August 24, 2020, Donald Joseph Ward, known to all of us as Don Ward or Unkie, passed away unexpectedly. He was with one of his best friends climbing a 14er - in his happy place.
Don was born on July 23, 1965, in Duluth, Minnesota. He grew up in an Air Force family and spent many of his younger years in England, a country he called his 2nd home. Moving here in 1978, Don always considered Colorado Springs his home and always wanted to return here as his career flourished.
Don was a 1983 graduate of Thomas B. Doherty High School where he was known for his drama roles and playing the trombone in the Spartan marching band. He also began his love of electric guitar playing in the jazz band.
After graduating from CU Boulder, Don spent a year in St. Louis at the Broadcast Center. With this certification and an assurance from a local news anchor, Don began his career in Sherman, Texas. In quick succession, he was in Ardmore and Lawton, Oklahoma, and finally landed in Colorado Springs in 1991 at KRDO. In 1995, he moved to Louisville, Kentucky, and then on to Cincinnati. In the early 2000s, he returned to his beloved state of Colorado at WB2 in Denver.
Don's ultimate goal and dream was achieved in February 2006 when he became the main anchor at KKTV 11 news. At that point, KKTV became his public family.
In his private life, and what he loved most in all the world, was his own family. There was no more protective son to his mother, Ruth Ward. He was the rock of the family to his sisters Cindy Dillon and Jen Lennon. He was the ultimate baby bro to sister Cindy, and a supportive big brother to his sister and brother-in-law, Jen and Greg Lennon. And, there was a special group of people in his life fondly known as Unkie's Monkeys. These were his nephews and nieces, John (with wife Alexa) and Julie Dillon, and Evan, Ryan, and Kate Lennon. His life revolved around their life events. There was no prouder uncle than Don. Other beloved extended family members include the Maguire and O'Brien families, Chris, Kathleen and Elaine Lennon, and his stepfather Leo Schwartzenberger and his family.
Besides his family, Don loved Liverpool Football, the CU Buffs, Colorado Rockies, the Broncos, and from his childhood, the St. Louis Cardinals.
He loved music. Playing the guitar brought him great pleasure. His favorite group by far was Queen, and his favorite musicals were Les Miserables and Billy Elliot.
Don also loved to travel. He visited England every year, and New York City was another favorite. He used his strong photography skills on his many travels and shared this love of his with his viewers and family.
He loved to hike and climb 14ers. On the morning he died, he had climbed Mt. Democrat and he summited Mt. Cameron. He tried to climb Pikes Peak every year.
Don loved being a part of the news, and sharing the news with his community both near and far. He won 4 Emmys in his career. He covered many major news stories including being at Ground Zero post-9/11, Columbine, and the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires. He also had the honor to interview President Barack Obama at the White House.
Because of his role in the community, Don helped with several local non-profit fundraising events. Closest to his heart was emceeing the Colorado Springs Children's Chorale annual concerts. Also, emceeing walks for the American Diabetes Association and working on the St. Jude Dream Home.
Don is preceded in death by his father, Donald Joseph Ward, Sr., his sister, Julie Mary Ward, and his brother-in-law, Russ Dillon.
Don's passing leaves a void in the lives of his family, friends, KKTV colleagues, and the entire community. KKTV has lost their beloved co-anchor, but his family has lost their anchor.
Donations in Don's honor can be made to the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association
or the Don Ward Memorial Theatre Fund at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College 719.477.4379.