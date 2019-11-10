|
|
KLODT, DONALD
age 89, passed away Nov. 3., leaving an absence deeply felt in many people's lives. Don had a quiet, profound impact on his family, friends, colleagues, and church. He was a man of integrity and known for his generosity, kindness, and humor. A Denver native, Don was born in 1930. He attended South H.S. and the Colo. School of Mines. In 1952, he married his beloved Anne Fuller. After college, the couple moved to Indiana, where he worked for DuPont. Then, he joined the Denver Research Institute at the University of Denver, conducting research, teaching metallurgy classes, and earning a doctorate. In 1968, he became research coordinator and assoc. prof. of metallurgical engineering at the Colo. School of Mines. In 1972, he became a consultant, providing corrosion and metallurgic expertise for such clients as Coors, Public Service, CF&I, and DRI's technology information program in Brazil. He finished his career at Johns Manville. Don wrote articles and spoke at conferences and seminars and was often an expert witness at trials. He was a member of the American Society for Metals, National Association of Corrosion Engineers, and Toastmasters. For many years, Don served on the Holly Hills Water and Sanitation District board. Above all, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Don is survived by his son Steve (Mary), daughter Laura Bauer, and son Eric, plus three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be on Fri., Nov. 15, at 10:30 a.m., at Grace United Methodist Church, 4905 E. Yale Ave. Full obituary at NewcomerDenver.com.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 10, 2019