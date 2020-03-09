Home

Donald Lee Berry


1943 - 2020
Donald Lee Berry Obituary
Berry, Donald Lee
Don
December 18,1943 in Bluefield WV - March 3, 2020

Don had a passion for the outdoors and a keen eye for even the tiniest of God's creations. He always seemed most at home in the Colorado Rockies. Don had a warm and welcoming nature. His sense of humor and laughter are sorely missed. Over the course of his life he helped to build various dollhouses, treehouses, tire swings and more which brought joy to those he loved. Don was a graduate of Purdue University which began a longtime profession as a civil engineer and in 1987, from his family home in Greenwood Village, CO he founded Peak Engineering later located in Golden, CO.
Don is proceeded in death by his parents John & Lucille (Nicewonder) Berry.
Don is survived by his dear brother Larry Berry of Gary, IN. Don is also survived by his four children from his first marriage: Teresa Piechowski of Castle Rock, Donald Berry of Aurora, David Berry of Greenwood Village, and Loraine Adkins of Bennett. As well as his 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild all residing in the Greater Denver Metro area. Don is also survived by his second wife Cherie Berry, his adopted daughter Shanda Sargent and their 4 grandchildren, all in the Greater South Bend, IN area.
"I sought the Lord and He heard me and delivered me from all my fears"
Keep whistling Dad, we will look for you when we get over the next hill.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 9, 2020
